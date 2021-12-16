CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Tops One Day Volume of $71.44 Million

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One CYCLUB coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $119.81 million and approximately $71.44 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

