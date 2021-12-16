Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.30

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 5923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

