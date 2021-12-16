Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) vs. Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Head to Head Survey

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zalando shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Zalando’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $5.44 billion 1.84 $1.02 billion $0.77 7.65 Zalando $9.12 billion 2.28 $258.27 million $0.64 61.92

Daiwa Securities Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zalando. Daiwa Securities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daiwa Securities Group and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57

Zalando has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.86%. Given Zalando’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than Daiwa Securities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 20.22% 6.27% 0.37% Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24%

Summary

Zalando beats Daiwa Securities Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment includes Global Markets, which provides sales and trading services of stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products; and Global Investment Banking, which offers securities underwriting, merger and acquisition advisory, and investment banking services. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment trust, pension fund management, and other asset management services. The Investment segment focuses on the creation of new investment funds while managing the return on investment of existing projects. The Others segment includes management of subsidiaries, banking business, information service, back-office, and real estate rental. The company was founded on May 1, 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.