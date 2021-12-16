Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,200.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$20,800.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$24,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$24,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$25,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$20,150.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of CVE HIVE opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

