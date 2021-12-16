Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.75.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.