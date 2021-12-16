Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 179,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,419,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.