Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.