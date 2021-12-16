Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

