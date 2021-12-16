Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.21% of urban-gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The company has a market cap of $103.83 million and a P/E ratio of -29.24.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

