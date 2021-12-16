Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

DH stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

