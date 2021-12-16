DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,001 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

