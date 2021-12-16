DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 28,760 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

