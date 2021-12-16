DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

