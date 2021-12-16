DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.13 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,991 shares of company stock worth $4,764,583.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

