DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

