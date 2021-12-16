DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,766 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

