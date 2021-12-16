DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 533 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

