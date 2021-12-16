Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 404.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDF opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.3659 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

