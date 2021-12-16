Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 96.4% in November

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of DLTNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 10,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

