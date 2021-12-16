Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 96.4% in November

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of DLTNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 10,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
