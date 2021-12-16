Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $43.31

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $45.18. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 2,070 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,475 shares of company stock worth $2,430,959. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

