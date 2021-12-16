Dennis Lyandres Sells 506 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $647,702.95.

PCOR opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.