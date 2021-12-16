Desjardins Lowers Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$11.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins to C$11.75 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.03.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 201,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,983. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

