Desjardins Upgrades Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) to Buy

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

