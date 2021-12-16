Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.17. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 3,154 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

