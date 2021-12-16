Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,795 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 564,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 470,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

