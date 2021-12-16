Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $494.38 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $495.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.30. The company has a market capitalization of $465.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.