Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of DG stock opened at $226.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

