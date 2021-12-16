Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

HON stock opened at $209.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

