Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,533 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.89. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.43 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

