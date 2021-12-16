Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

