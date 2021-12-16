Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,988 ($52.70).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.22) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.54) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.45) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($47.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($46.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,953.19). Insiders have purchased 25,663 shares of company stock worth $90,606,438 in the last quarter.

Shares of DGE stock remained flat at $GBX 3,929 ($51.92) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,885. The stock has a market cap of £91.58 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,740.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,578.33. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.67).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

