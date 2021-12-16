Diligence 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 70% higher against the US dollar. One Diligence coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $5,146.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the exchanges listed above.

