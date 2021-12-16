Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 164 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QCOM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $191.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

