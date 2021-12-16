Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00189864 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.