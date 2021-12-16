Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

DFAI stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

