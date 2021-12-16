Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.60 Million

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce sales of $234.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $901.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $74.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.