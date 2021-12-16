Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce sales of $234.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $901.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $74.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

