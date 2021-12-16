DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 69,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNBBY shares. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.