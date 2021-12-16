Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.49

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$61.49 and last traded at C$61.05, with a volume of 90908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80. Insiders have sold a total of 28,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,044 in the last quarter.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.