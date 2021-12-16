Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Up 7.6%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.44. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 139.04%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

