Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

