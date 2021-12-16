Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,596 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $686.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

