Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.99. 130,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.