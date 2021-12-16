Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

