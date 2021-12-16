Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

