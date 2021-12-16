Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 199,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. The firm has a market cap of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

