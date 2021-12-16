Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 305.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $348.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

