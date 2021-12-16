Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

DYNS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

