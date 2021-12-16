E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.28) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.88 ($13.34).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.66.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

