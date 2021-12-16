Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The stock has a market cap of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

