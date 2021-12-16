Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lifted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $170.82. 14,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,733. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.95 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.18.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

